The Detroit Pistons (16-59) visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (37-39) after losing 10 road games in a row. The Thunder are double-digit favorites by 11.5 points in the contest, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Thunder vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSDET

BSOK and BSDET Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Thunder vs. Pistons Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 123 - Pistons 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Pistons

Pick ATS: Thunder (- 11.5)

Thunder (- 11.5) Pick OU: Over (231.5)



The Thunder have put together a 45-30-1 ATS record this season as opposed to the 32-42-1 mark of the Pistons.

When it comes to going over the over/under in 2022-23, Detroit and its opponents aren't as successful (49.3% of the time) as Oklahoma City and its opponents (53.9%).

The Thunder have a .560 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (14-11) this season, better than the .197 winning percentage for the Pistons as a moneyline underdog (14-57).

Thunder Performance Insights

Oklahoma City has been carried by its offense, as it ranks fifth-best in the NBA by scoring 117.6 points per game. It ranks 20th in the league in points allowed (116.5 per contest).

The Thunder are delivering 24.5 assists per game, which ranks them 20th in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Thunder are making 12.3 three-pointers per game (13th-ranked in NBA) this season, while sporting a 35.9% three-point percentage (17th-ranked).

When it comes to shot breakdown, Oklahoma City has taken 63.2% two-pointers (accounting for 71.7% of the team's buckets) and 36.8% threes (28.3%).

