The Detroit Pistons (16-59), on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Paycom Center, will attempt to stop a six-game losing stretch when visiting the Oklahoma City Thunder (37-39). This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSDET.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Thunder vs. Pistons matchup in this article.

Thunder vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSDET

BSOK and BSDET Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Thunder vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Thunder vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Thunder's +82 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 117.6 points per game (fifth in the NBA) while allowing 116.5 per outing (20th in the league).

The Pistons put up 110.7 points per game (28th in league) while allowing 118.7 per outing (27th in NBA). They have a -598 scoring differential and have been outscored by eight points per game.

These two teams score a combined 228.3 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams give up 235.2 points per game, 4.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Oklahoma City has won 44 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 32 times.

Detroit has put together a 32-41-2 ATS record so far this season.

Thunder and Pistons NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Thunder +80000 +50000 +550 Pistons - - -

