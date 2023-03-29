The Oklahoma City Thunder, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, face the Detroit Pistons at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Gilgeous-Alexander, in his most recent game (March 26 win against the Trail Blazers) put up 31 points and four steals.

With prop bets available for Gilgeous-Alexander, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 31.5 31.3 32.9 Rebounds 5.5 4.8 4.9 Assists 5.5 5.4 4.1 PRA 41.5 41.5 41.9 PR 36.5 36.1 37.8 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, he's put up 18.4% of the Thunder's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.3 per contest.

He's connected on 0.9 threes per game, or 5.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Thunder average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Pistons, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 102.7 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Pistons have given up 118.7 points per game, which is 27th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Pistons are 26th in the league, conceding 45.1 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Pistons are ranked 17th in the league, conceding 25.8 per contest.

Giving up 12 made 3-pointers per contest, the Pistons are the 10th-ranked squad in the league.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/7/2022 38 33 7 5 0 4 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Gilgeous-Alexander or any of his Thunder teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.