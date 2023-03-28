Josh Giddey and P.J. Washington are two players to watch when the Oklahoma City Thunder (37-38) and the Charlotte Hornets (25-51) play at Paycom Center on Tuesday. Tip-off is slated for 8:00 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Thunder vs. Hornets

Game Day: Tuesday, March 28

Tuesday, March 28 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Washington and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Thunder's Last Game

The Thunder won their previous game against the Trail Blazers, 118-112, on Sunday. Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 31 points, and also had two rebounds and three assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 31 2 3 4 0 0 Jalen Williams 23 5 4 2 0 2 Isaiah Joe 20 7 5 2 0 5

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Thunder Players to Watch

Gilgeous-Alexander leads his squad in both points (31.3) and assists (5.4) per contest, and also puts up 4.8 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.7 steals (third in the NBA) and 1 block.

Giddey is tops on his team in both rebounds (7.9) and assists (6.1) per game, and also posts 16.3 points. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jalen Williams puts up 13.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 13.7 points, 2.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.

Isaiah Joe is putting up 9.1 points, 1.2 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 25.8 3.9 3.1 1.4 0.5 0.5 Josh Giddey 16.3 8.8 5.4 0.8 0.3 1.3 Jalen Williams 14.9 5.9 3.6 1.2 0.2 0.9 Luguentz Dort 11.2 5 1.9 0.9 0.5 2.1 Jaylin Williams 6.8 4.7 1.5 0.9 0.4 1.1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.