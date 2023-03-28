The Oklahoma City Thunder (37-38) will try to build on a five-game home winning streak when they square off against the Charlotte Hornets (25-51) on March 28, 2023 at Paycom Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Thunder and Hornets.

Thunder vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports

Thunder Stats Insights

The Thunder are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, one percentage point lower than the 47.6% the Hornets allow to opponents.

Oklahoma City has a 23-12 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.6% from the field.

The Thunder are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank eighth.

The Thunder record 117.4 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 117.1 the Hornets allow.

Oklahoma City is 26-8 when scoring more than 117.1 points.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

The Thunder are putting up 121.1 points per game at home. Away from home, they are averaging 113.8 points per contest.

Oklahoma City allows 115.4 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 117.1 on the road.

The Thunder are draining 12.6 three-pointers per game with a 37.1% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 0.6 more threes and 2.3% points better than they're averaging away from home (12 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

Thunder Injuries