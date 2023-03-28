A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the North Texas Mean Green (29-7) host the Wisconsin Badgers (20-14) on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Mean Green are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Badgers, victors in three in a row.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the North Texas vs. Wisconsin matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

North Texas vs. Wisconsin Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

North Texas vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

North Texas vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends

  • North Texas has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 15 times.
  • In the Mean Green's 33 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
  • Wisconsin has covered 15 times in 33 games with a spread this year.
  • So far this season, 17 out of the Badgers' 33 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

