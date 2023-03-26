The Portland Trail Blazers (32-41) will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (36-38) after losing five home games in a row.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Trail Blazers and Thunder, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Watch Thunder vs. Trail Blazers with fuboTV

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Thunder Stats Insights

The Thunder make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (48.8%).

In games Oklahoma City shoots better than 48.8% from the field, it is 21-4 overall.

The Trail Blazers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 12th.

The Thunder put up just 1.2 more points per game (117.4) than the Trail Blazers give up (116.2).

Oklahoma City is 26-11 when scoring more than 116.2 points.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

The Thunder average 121.1 points per game at home, compared to 113.6 points per game on the road, a difference of 7.5 points per contest.

Oklahoma City is ceding 115.4 points per game this season at home, which is 1.8 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (117.2).

When playing at home, the Thunder are making 0.6 more threes per game (12.6) than in road games (12). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (37.1%) compared to when playing on the road (34.9%).

Thunder Injuries