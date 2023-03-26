The Portland Trail Blazers (32-41) are underdogs (by 9.5 points) to stop a five-game home losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (36-38) on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Sunday, March 26, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSOK

ROOT Sports NW and BSOK Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 117 - Trail Blazers 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Trail Blazers

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 9.5)

Trail Blazers (+ 9.5) Pick OU: Over (232)



The Thunder (45-28-1 ATS) have covered the spread 60.8% of the time, 15.6% more often than the Trail Blazers (33-39-1) this year.

Oklahoma City (2-0) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 9.5 points or more this season (100%) than Portland (2-3) does as a 9.5+-point underdog (40%).

When it comes to going over the total in 2022-23, Oklahoma City does it more often (54.1% of the time) than Portland (50.7%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Trail Blazers are 13-27, while the Thunder are 13-10 as moneyline favorites.

Thunder Performance Insights

Oklahoma City has a top-five offense this season, ranking fifth-best in the league with 117.4 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranks 19th with 116.3 points allowed per contest.

The Thunder rank 20th in the NBA with 24.5 dimes per game.

The Thunder rank 13th in the NBA with 12.3 treys per game this season. Meanwhile, they rank 16th with a 36% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Oklahoma City has taken 63.1% two-pointers and 36.9% from three-point land this year. Of the team's baskets, 71.6% are two-pointers and 28.4% are three-pointers.

