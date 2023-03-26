The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (29-8) are 3.5-point favorites to advance to the Final Four when they play the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (28-7) in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight on Sunday at T-Mobile Center, airing on CBS starting at 5:05 PM. The matchup has an over/under of 149.5 points.

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023
  • Time: 5:05 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Where: Kansas City, Missouri
  • Venue: T-Mobile Center
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Texas -3.5 149.5

Texas Betting Records & Stats

  • In 13 games this season, Texas and its opponents have scored more than 149.5 total points.
  • Texas' games this season have had an average of 145.2 points, 4.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Longhorns are 18-16-0 ATS this season.
  • Texas has entered the game as favorites 23 times this season and won 20, or 87%, of those games.
  • Texas has a record of 14-1, a 93.3% win rate, when it's favored by -190 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Texas 13 38.2% 77.9 157.3 67.3 139 142.1
Miami (FL) 16 51.6% 79.4 157.3 71.7 139 147

Additional Texas Insights & Trends

  • Texas has gone 8-2 over its last 10 games, with an 8-2 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Longhorns have gone over the total in three of their last 10 contests.
  • The Longhorns record 6.2 more points per game (77.9) than the Hurricanes give up (71.7).
  • When Texas scores more than 71.7 points, it is 10-12 against the spread and 19-5 overall.

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Texas 18-16-0 12-12 16-18-0
Miami (FL) 17-11-0 4-0 14-17-0

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits

Texas Miami (FL)
17-1 Home Record 16-1
4-6 Away Record 7-4
9-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0
4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0
84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4
69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2
9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0
5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

