The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (29-8) will compete for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Final Four against the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (28-7) on Sunday at T-Mobile Center. Oddsmakers have installed as 3.5-point favorites to win the final game in the Midwest Region bracket, which begins at 5:05 PM, airing on CBS. The over/under is 149.5 in the matchup.

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Sunday, March 26, 2023 Time: 5:05 PM ET

5:05 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas -3.5 149.5

Texas Betting Records & Stats

Texas' 34 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 149.5 points 13 times.

The average total in Texas' outings this year is 145.2, 4.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Longhorns have compiled an 18-16-0 record against the spread.

Texas has entered the game as favorites 23 times this season and won 20, or 87%, of those games.

This season, Texas has won 14 of its 15 games, or 93.3%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 13 38.2% 77.9 157.3 67.3 139 142.1 Miami (FL) 16 51.6% 79.4 157.3 71.7 139 147

Additional Texas Insights & Trends

Texas has gone 8-2 over its past 10 games, with an 8-2 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 games, the Longhorns have hit the over three times.

The Longhorns score 6.2 more points per game (77.9) than the Hurricanes allow (71.7).

When Texas puts up more than 71.7 points, it is 10-12 against the spread and 19-5 overall.

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 18-16-0 12-12 16-18-0 Miami (FL) 17-11-0 4-0 14-17-0

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits

Texas Miami (FL) 17-1 Home Record 16-1 4-6 Away Record 7-4 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

