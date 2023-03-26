How to Watch Texas vs. Miami (FL) on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
An Elite Eight matchup features the No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (29-8) meeting the the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (28-7) on Sunday at T-Mobile Center. This NCAA Tournament matchup starts at 5:05 PM.
Texas vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 5:05 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: CBS
Texas Stats Insights
- The Longhorns make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Hurricanes have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
- Texas has a 19-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.
- The Longhorns are the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hurricanes sit at 126th.
- The 77.9 points per game the Longhorns record are 6.2 more points than the Hurricanes allow (71.7).
- Texas is 19-5 when scoring more than 71.7 points.
Texas Home & Away Comparison
- Texas is putting up 84.8 points per game this year at home, which is 15.4 more points than it is averaging on the road (69.4).
- In 2022-23, the Longhorns are giving up 67.4 points per game in home games. In road games, they are allowing 72.
- Texas is draining 8.1 threes per game with a 36.2% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 1.8 more threes and 4.4% points better than it is averaging away from home (6.3 threes per game, 31.8% three-point percentage).
Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/16/2023
|Colgate
|W 81-61
|Wells Fargo Arena
|3/18/2023
|Penn State
|W 71-66
|Wells Fargo Arena
|3/24/2023
|Xavier
|W 83-71
|T-Mobile Center
|3/26/2023
|Miami (FL)
|-
|T-Mobile Center
