Texas vs. Miami (FL): Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
The No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (28-7) will hit the court for an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight matchup with the No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (29-8) on Sunday at T-Mobile Center, airing on CBS starting at 5:05 PM, with the winner advancing to the Final Four.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. Miami (FL) matchup.
Texas vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 5:05 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Texas vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-4.5)
|149.5
|-190
|+155
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Texas (-4)
|149.5
|-190
|+160
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Texas (-4)
|149.5
|-175
|+145
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Texas vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends
- Texas has put together a 19-17-1 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Longhorns' 37 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 17 times.
- Miami (FL) has won 20 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 14 times.
- In the Hurricanes' 34 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
Texas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +360
- Texas is third-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+360), but only fifth-best, according to computer rankings.
- The Longhorns have had the 74th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +2200 at the start of the season to +360.
- With odds of +360, Texas has been given a 21.7% chance of winning the national championship.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.