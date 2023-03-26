Texas vs. Miami (FL): Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (29-8) and No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (28-7) will both try to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament Final Four when they meet on Sunday at T-Mobile Center. The game starts at 5:05 PM.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. Miami (FL) matchup.
Texas vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 5:05 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Texas vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-3.5)
|149.5
|-190
|+160
|DraftKings
|Texas (-4)
|149.5
|-180
|+155
|PointsBet
|Texas (-4)
|149.5
|-175
|+145
Texas vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends
- Texas has covered 19 times in 37 matchups with a spread this season.
- Longhorns games have hit the over 17 out of 37 times this season.
- Miami (FL) has compiled a 20-14-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Hurricanes and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 16 out of 34 times this year.
Texas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +360
- Texas is third-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+360), but only fifth-best, according to computer rankings.
- The Longhorns' national championship odds have improved from +2200 at the start of the season to +360, the 74th-biggest change among all teams.
- Texas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 21.7%.
Miami (FL) Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1100
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Hurricanes have experienced the 53rd-biggest change this season, improving from +10000 at the beginning to +1100.
- Miami (FL) has an 8.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
