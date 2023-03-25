Stars vs. Canucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Stars (39-19-14) square off against the Vancouver Canucks (32-34-5) at American Airlines Center on Saturday, March 25 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, SN360, and SNP, with each team fresh off a vistory. The Stars knocked off the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in their most recent outing, while the Canucks are coming off a 7-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks.
Stars vs. Canucks Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, SN360, and SNP
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-195)
|Canucks (+165)
|6.5
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have won 30 of their 49 games when favored on the moneyline this season (61.2%).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -195 or shorter, Dallas has a 13-5 record (winning 72.2% of its games).
- The Stars have a 66.1% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Dallas' 72 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 29 times.
Stars vs. Canucks Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|247 (7th)
|Goals
|238 (12th)
|198 (8th)
|Goals Allowed
|262 (27th)
|52 (12th)
|Power Play Goals
|53 (9th)
|37 (6th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|62 (28th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Stars with DraftKings.
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas went over in eight of its past 10 games.
- The Stars have had an average of 6.3 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- In their last 10 games, the Stars are scoring 3.9 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Stars net the seventh-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 247 this season.
- The Stars are ranked eighth in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 198 total goals (2.8 per game).
- The team's goal differential is fifth-best in the league at +49.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.