How to Watch Texas vs. Xavier on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This Sweet 16 matchup features the No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (28-8) and the No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers (27-9) on Friday at T-Mobile Center. The NCAA Tournament matchup tips off at 9:45 PM.
Texas vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: CBS
Texas Stats Insights
- The Longhorns make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is three percentage points higher than the Musketeers have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
- Texas has a 19-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.
- The Longhorns are the 163rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers rank 35th.
- The Longhorns put up just 3.9 more points per game (77.7) than the Musketeers give up (73.8).
- Texas is 13-3 when scoring more than 73.8 points.
Texas Home & Away Comparison
- Texas is scoring 84.8 points per game at home. On the road, it is averaging 69.4 points per contest.
- At home, the Longhorns are surrendering 4.6 fewer points per game (67.4) than on the road (72).
- When it comes to three-pointers, Texas has performed better in home games this year, draining 8.1 threes per game with a 36.2% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 31.8% three-point percentage on the road.
Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/11/2023
|Kansas
|W 76-56
|T-Mobile Center
|3/16/2023
|Colgate
|W 81-61
|Wells Fargo Arena
|3/18/2023
|Penn State
|W 71-66
|Wells Fargo Arena
|3/24/2023
|Xavier
|-
|T-Mobile Center
