Marcus Carr and Jack Nunge are two players to watch on Friday at 9:45 PM ET, when the Texas Longhorns take on the Xavier Musketeers in their Sweet 16 matchup at T-Mobile Center.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Texas vs. Xavier

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

Texas' Last Game

On Saturday, in its most recent game, Texas defeated Penn State 71-66. With 28 points, Dylan Disu was its top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Dylan Disu 28 10 1 2 0 0 Jabari Rice 13 2 0 1 0 1 Marcus Carr 10 3 3 1 0 0

Xavier's Last Game

On Sunday, in its last game, Xavier topped Pittsburgh 84-73. With 18 points, Nunge was its top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jack Nunge 18 3 3 0 2 0 Adam Kunkel 15 4 3 3 0 5 Jerome Hunter 14 5 2 1 0 0

Texas Players to Watch

Jabari Rice is averaging 12.9 points, 2 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.

Timmy Allen averages a team-leading 5.6 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 10.3 points and 3.5 assists, shooting 48.1% from the field.

Disu is averaging 9.1 points, 1 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.

Tyrese Hunter is averaging 10.1 points, 2.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest.

Xavier Players to Watch

Nunge leads the Musketeers in rebounding (7.7 per game), and produces 14.1 points and 2.1 assists. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Colby Jones is No. 1 on the Musketeers in assists (4.3 per game), and produces 15 points and 5.7 rebounds. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Musketeers receive 15.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Zach Freemantle.

Adam Kunkel is putting up 10.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, making 44.9% of his shots from the field and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 treys per game.

Texas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Dylan Disu 14.6 6.6 1.2 1 0.9 0.3 Jabari Rice 16.3 3.8 2.1 1.1 0.4 2.3 Marcus Carr 12.1 3.3 4 1.9 0.2 1.3 Tyrese Hunter 10.6 2.8 2.1 1 0.4 1.7 Timmy Allen 5.8 5.1 2.8 0.5 0.2 0

Xavier Top Performers (Last 10 Games)