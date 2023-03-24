Marcus Carr and Jack Nunge are two players to watch on Friday at 9:45 PM ET, when the Texas Longhorns match up with the Xavier Musketeers in their Sweet 16 matchup at T-Mobile Center.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Texas vs. Xavier

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

Texas' Last Game

Texas was victorious in its most recent game versus Penn State, 71-66, on Saturday. Dylan Disu led the way with 28 points, plus 10 rebounds and one assist.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Dylan Disu 28 10 1 2 0 0 Jabari Rice 13 2 0 1 0 1 Marcus Carr 10 3 3 1 0 0

Xavier's Last Game

Xavier won its most recent game versus Pittsburgh, 84-73, on Sunday. Nunge starred with 18 points, and also had three boards and three assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jack Nunge 18 3 3 0 2 0 Adam Kunkel 15 4 3 3 0 5 Jerome Hunter 14 5 2 1 0 0

Texas Players to Watch

Jabari Rice is averaging 12.9 points, 2 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Timmy Allen paces his squad in rebounds per contest (5.6), and also averages 10.3 points and 3.5 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Disu puts up 9.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 61.3% from the floor.

Tyrese Hunter puts up 10.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 38.7% from the field and 33.1% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Xavier Players to Watch

Nunge is averaging a team-best 7.7 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 14.1 points and 2.1 assists, making 52.6% of his shots from the floor and 40.2% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per game.

Colby Jones is posting a team-best 4.3 assists per contest. He's also delivering 15 points and 5.7 rebounds, making 51% of his shots from the floor, and 38.3% from beyond the arc resulting in 1.3 treys per game.

Zach Freemantle is averaging 15.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, making 58.5% of his shots from the floor.

Adam Kunkel gets the Musketeers 10.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Texas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Dylan Disu 14.6 6.6 1.2 1 0.9 0.3 Jabari Rice 16.3 3.8 2.1 1.1 0.4 2.3 Marcus Carr 12.1 3.3 4 1.9 0.2 1.3 Tyrese Hunter 10.6 2.8 2.1 1 0.4 1.7 Timmy Allen 5.8 5.1 2.8 0.5 0.2 0

