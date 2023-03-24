Friday's contest at T-Mobile Center has the Texas Longhorns (28-8) squaring off against the Xavier Musketeers (27-9) at 9:45 PM (on March 24). Our computer prediction projects a 77-73 victory for Texas, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

Based on our computer prediction, Xavier projects to cover the 4.5-point spread in its matchup versus Texas. The total has been set at 148.5, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

Texas vs. Xavier Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Line: Texas -4.5

Texas -4.5 Point Total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (To Win): Texas -190, Xavier +155

Texas vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 77, Xavier 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Xavier

Pick ATS: Xavier (+4.5)



Xavier (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (148.5)



Texas has compiled a 17-16-0 record against the spread this season, while Xavier is 17-15-0. The Longhorns have gone over the point total in 15 games, while Musketeers games have gone over 20 times. The teams score 158.9 points per game, 10.4 more points than this matchup's total. Texas is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its last 10 contests, while Xavier has gone 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns average 77.7 points per game (40th in college basketball) while giving up 67.2 per outing (89th in college basketball). They have a +379 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.5 points per game.

Texas is 163rd in the nation at 32 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31 its opponents average.

Texas connects on 7.1 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.4. It shoots 34% from deep while its opponents hit 32.3% from long range.

The Longhorns rank 50th in college basketball by averaging 98.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 39th in college basketball, allowing 85.5 points per 100 possessions.

Texas has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 4.2 turnovers per game, committing 10.9 (82nd in college basketball action) while forcing 15.1 (21st in college basketball).

