Friday's game between the Texas Longhorns (28-8) and the Xavier Musketeers (27-9) at T-Mobile Center has a projected final score of 77-73 based on our computer prediction, with Texas coming out on top. Game time is at 9:45 PM on March 24.

The game has no set line.

Texas vs. Xavier Game Info & Odds

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

Texas vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 77, Xavier 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Xavier

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas (-4.3)

Texas (-4.3) Computer Predicted Total: 150.0

Texas is 17-16-0 against the spread this season compared to Xavier's 17-15-0 ATS record. A total of 15 out of the Longhorns' games this season have hit the over, and 20 of the Musketeers' games have gone over. In the last 10 contests, Texas has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall. Xavier has gone 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 matches.

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns outscore opponents by 10.5 points per game (scoring 77.7 points per game to rank 40th in college basketball while giving up 67.2 per contest to rank 89th in college basketball) and have a +379 scoring differential overall.

Texas grabs 32 rebounds per game (163rd in college basketball) compared to the 31 of its opponents.

Texas connects on 7.1 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.4 on average.

The Longhorns rank 50th in college basketball by averaging 98.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 39th in college basketball, allowing 85.5 points per 100 possessions.

Texas wins the turnover battle by 4.2 per game, committing 10.9 (82nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.1.

