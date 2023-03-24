Friday's game features the Texas Longhorns (28-8) and the Xavier Musketeers (27-9) facing off at T-Mobile Center (on March 24) at 9:45 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-73 victory for Texas.

Based on our computer prediction, Xavier is a good bet to cover the point spread, which currently sits at 4.5. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 148.5 total.

Texas vs. Xavier Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Line: Texas -4.5

Texas -4.5 Point Total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (To Win): Texas -190, Xavier +160

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Texas vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 77, Xavier 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Xavier

Pick ATS: Xavier (+4.5)



Xavier (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (148.5)



Texas is 17-16-0 against the spread, while Xavier's ATS record this season is 17-15-0. The Longhorns have hit the over in 15 games, while Musketeers games have gone over 20 times. The teams combine to score 158.9 points per game, 10.4 more points than this matchup's total. Texas is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its past 10 games, while Xavier has gone 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns are outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game with a +379 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.7 points per game (40th in college basketball) and give up 67.2 per contest (89th in college basketball).

Texas is 163rd in the country at 32 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31 its opponents average.

Texas connects on 7.1 three-pointers per game (209th in college basketball) at a 34% rate (182nd in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 its opponents make while shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc.

The Longhorns rank 50th in college basketball with 98.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 39th in college basketball defensively with 85.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Texas has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 10.9 per game (82nd in college basketball play) while forcing 15.1 (21st in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.