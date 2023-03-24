A Sweet 16 matchup will feature the No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (28-8) and the No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers (27-9) playing on Friday at T-Mobile Center. The NCAA Tournament contest starts at 9:45 PM.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Texas vs. Xavier matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Texas vs. Xavier Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

Texas vs. Xavier Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline Xavier Moneyline
BetMGM Texas (-4.5) 148.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Texas (-4) 148.5 -190 +160 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Texas (-4) 148.5 -179 +150 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Texas vs. Xavier Betting Trends

  • Texas has compiled an 18-17-1 record against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, 16 out of the Longhorns' 36 games have hit the over.
  • Xavier has compiled a 19-15-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • In the Musketeers' 34 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 21 times.

Texas Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1000
  • Sportsbooks rate Texas equally compared to the computer rankings, fifth-best in the country.
  • The Longhorns were +2200 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now improved to +1000, which is the 75th-biggest change in the country.
  • With odds of +1000, Texas has been given a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship.

Xavier Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +4000
  • Sportsbooks have moved the Musketeers' national championship odds up from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +4000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 64th-biggest change.
  • With odds of +4000, Xavier has been given a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.

