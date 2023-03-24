A Sweet 16 matchup features the No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (28-8) squaring off against the No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers (27-9) on Friday at T-Mobile Center. This NCAA Tournament contest tips at 9:45 PM, with the winner advancing to the Midwest Regional final.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. Xavier matchup.

Texas vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: CBS

Texas vs. Xavier Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Texas vs. Xavier Betting Trends

Texas has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 18 times.

So far this season, 16 out of the Longhorns' 36 games have gone over the point total.

Xavier has covered 19 times in 34 matchups with a spread this season.

Musketeers games have hit the over 21 out of 34 times this season.

Texas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 Sportsbooks rate Texas equally compared to the computer rankings, fifth-best in the country.

Sportsbooks have moved the Longhorns' national championship odds up from +2200 at the beginning of the season to +1000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 75th-biggest change.

Texas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 9.1%.

Xavier Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 The Musketeers have experienced the 64th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +3500.

The implied probability of Xavier winning the national championship, based on its +3500 moneyline odds, is 2.8%.

