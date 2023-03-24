A Sweet 16 battle features the No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (28-8) playing against the No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers (27-9) on Friday at T-Mobile Center. This NCAA Tournament matchup tips at 9:45 PM, with the winner advancing to the Midwest Regional final.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Xavier matchup.

Texas vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: CBS

Texas vs. Xavier Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Texas vs. Xavier Betting Trends

Texas has put together an 18-17-1 record against the spread this season.

Longhorns games have gone over the point total 16 out of 36 times this season.

Xavier has compiled a 19-15-0 ATS record so far this season.

A total of 21 Musketeers games this season have gone over the point total.

Texas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1000), Texas is sixth-best in college basketball. It is the same according to the computer rankings.

Bookmakers have moved the Longhorns' national championship odds up from +2200 at the beginning of the season to +1000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 75th-biggest change.

With odds of +1000, Texas has been given a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship.

Xavier Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 In terms of their national championship odds, the Musketeers have had the 65th-biggest change this season, improving from +8000 at the beginning to +4000.

Based on its moneyline odds, Xavier has a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.