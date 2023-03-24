The No. 3-seed Xavier Musketeers (27-9) are ready for a Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (28-8) on Friday at 9:45 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues at T-Mobile Center airing on CBS.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Xavier matchup.

Texas vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: CBS

Texas vs. Xavier Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Texas vs. Xavier Betting Trends

Texas has compiled an 18-17-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Longhorns and their opponents have combined to hit the over 16 out of 36 times this season.

Xavier has won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

The Musketeers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 21 out of 34 times this year.

Texas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 Sportsbooks rate Texas equally compared to the computer rankings, fifth-best in the country.

The Longhorns were +2200 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now improved to +1000, which is the 75th-biggest change in the country.

Texas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 9.1%.

Xavier Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 In terms of their national championship odds, the Musketeers have had the 64th-biggest change this season, improving from +8000 at the beginning to +4000.

With odds of +4000, Xavier has been given a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.

