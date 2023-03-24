Texas Tech vs. Arkansas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 24
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game between the Arkansas Razorbacks (23-12) and the Texas Tech Red Raiders (20-14) at Bud Walton Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-63 and heavily favors Arkansas to come out on top. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on March 24.
The Red Raiders came out on top in their last outing 61-49 against SMU on Monday.
Texas Tech vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
Texas Tech vs. Arkansas Score Prediction
- Prediction: Arkansas 73, Texas Tech 63
Texas Tech Schedule Analysis
- The Red Raiders took down the No. 15 Texas Longhorns in a 68-64 win on January 18, which was their signature win of the season.
- The Red Raiders have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (four), but also have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 1 losses (nine).
- The Razorbacks have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (nine).
Texas Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-64 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on January 18
- 86-85 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 16
- 72-67 over Middle Tennessee (No. 33) on November 25
- 78-68 at home over Kansas State (No. 63) on February 5
- 85-65 on the road over Kansas State (No. 63) on January 14
Texas Tech Performance Insights
- The Red Raiders' +80 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 69.0 points per game (102nd in college basketball) while giving up 66.7 per contest (239th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Texas Tech has averaged 67.7 points per game in Big 12 action, and 69.0 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Red Raiders are averaging 4.2 more points per game at home (70.0) than away (65.8).
- Texas Tech is conceding fewer points at home (63.4 per game) than away (72.4).
- Over their last 10 games, the Red Raiders are tallying 64.9 points per contest, compared to their season average of 69.0.
