Shai Gilgeous-Alexander plus his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates face the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on March 23, Gilgeous-Alexander produced 30 points and three blocks in a 127-105 loss against the Clippers.

In this article, we look at Gilgeous-Alexander's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 31.5 31.4 33.9 Rebounds 5.5 4.8 5.2 Assists 4.5 5.4 4.3 PRA 41.5 41.6 43.4 PR 36.5 36.2 39.1 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.7



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights vs. the Lakers

Gilgeous-Alexander has taken 20.3 shots per game this season and made 10.4 per game, which account for 18.6% and 20.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 0.9 threes per game, or 6.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Thunder average the fifth-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 105.0 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Lakers have conceded 116.7 points per contest, which is 21st-best in the league.

On the boards, the Lakers are ranked 28th in the NBA, allowing 45.3 rebounds per contest.

The Lakers are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 25.6 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Lakers have conceded 12.5 makes per contest, 20th in the league.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/7/2023 38 30 2 8 1 0 2

