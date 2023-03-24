This Sweet 16 matchup features the No. 5 seed Louisville Cardinals (25-11) and the No. 8 seed Ole Miss Rebels (25-8) on Friday at Climate Pledge Arena. The NCAA Tournament contest tips off at 10:00 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this contest.

Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: ESPN

Louisville vs. Ole Miss Scoring Comparison

The Rebels' 68.8 points per game are 5.4 more points than the 63.4 the Cardinals allow to opponents.

Ole Miss is 17-2 when it scores more than 63.4 points.

Louisville has a 15-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.8 points.

The 73.1 points per game the Cardinals average are 16.8 more points than the Rebels give up (56.3).

When Louisville puts up more than 56.3 points, it is 21-6.

Ole Miss has a 22-6 record when giving up fewer than 73.1 points.

This season the Cardinals are shooting 45.1% from the field, 6.2% higher than the Rebels give up.

The Rebels' 37.7 shooting percentage is 2.2 lower than the Cardinals have conceded.

Louisville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/5/2023 Virginia Tech L 75-67 Greensboro Coliseum 3/18/2023 Drake W 83-81 Moody Center 3/20/2023 @ Texas W 73-51 Moody Center 3/24/2023 Ole Miss - Climate Pledge Arena

Ole Miss Schedule