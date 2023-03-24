Top Players to Watch: Houston vs. Miami (FL) - Sweet 16
On Friday at T-Mobile Center, the Houston Cougars (33-3) and the Miami Hurricanes (27-7) meet at 7:15 PM ET for their Sweet 16 matchup. The Cougars' Marcus Sasser and the Hurricanes' Norchad Omier are two players to watch in this contest.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.
How to Watch Houston vs. Miami (FL)
- Game Day: Friday, March 24
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Arena: T-Mobile Center
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV
Houston's Last Game
In its most recent game, Houston topped Auburn on Saturday, 81-64. Its top scorer was Tramon Mark with 26 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tramon Mark
|26
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Marcus Sasser
|22
|1
|2
|1
|0
|5
|Jamal Shead
|10
|2
|5
|1
|1
|0
Miami (FL)'s Last Game
On Sunday, in its last game, Miami (FL) beat Indiana 85-69. With 27 points, Isaiah Wong was its high scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Isaiah Wong
|27
|8
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Jordan Miller
|19
|5
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Nijel Pack
|12
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
Houston Players to Watch
Sasser is tops on his squad in both points (16.9) and assists (3.1) per game, and also puts up 2.8 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
J'wan Roberts is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (7.8), and also posts 10.3 points and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.
Jamal Shead leads the Cougars at 5.4 assists per game, while also putting up 3 rebounds and 10.4 points.
Jarace Walker puts up 11.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1 steal and 1.2 blocked shots.
Mark is putting up 10 points, 1.8 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.
Miami (FL) Players to Watch
Omier is No. 1 on the Hurricanes in rebounding (10.1 per game), and produces 13.4 points and 1.2 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
Jordan Miller is averaging 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, making 53.7% of his shots from the floor.
Nijel Pack gives the Hurricanes 13.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. He also posts 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
The Hurricanes receive 8.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Wooga Poplar.
Houston Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|J'wan Roberts
|11.5
|9.9
|1.8
|0.8
|1.9
|0
|Jamal Shead
|13.2
|2.1
|4.7
|1.9
|0.4
|1.3
|Jarace Walker
|9.7
|7.5
|1.7
|0.9
|2
|0.9
|Marcus Sasser
|16
|2.6
|2.2
|1.3
|0.1
|2.5
|Tramon Mark
|10.9
|5.5
|2
|1.4
|0.3
|0.9
Miami (FL) Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jordan Miller
|15.8
|7.6
|2.9
|1.2
|0.3
|0.6
|Norchad Omier
|12.3
|9.9
|1.2
|1.1
|0.9
|0.2
|Isaiah Wong
|16.5
|4.3
|2.8
|1
|0.2
|1.6
|Nijel Pack
|14.7
|2.7
|1.6
|1.3
|0.3
|2.2
|Wooga Poplar
|9.8
|3.7
|1.8
|0.8
|0.1
|1.5
