Friday's game that pits the Houston Cougars (33-3) against the Miami Hurricanes (27-7) at T-Mobile Center has a projected final score of 75-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Houston, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 7:15 PM ET on March 24.

According to our computer prediction, Houston projects to cover the 6.5-point spread in its matchup versus Miami (FL). The over/under is listed at 138.5, and the two sides are projected to exceed it.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Line: Houston -6.5

Houston -6.5 Point Total: 138.5

138.5 Moneyline (To Win): Houston -300, Miami (FL) +240

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 75, Miami (FL) 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston vs. Miami (FL)

Pick ATS: Houston (-6.5)



Houston (-6.5) Pick OU: Over (138.5)



Houston has a 17-16-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Miami (FL), who is 16-11-0 ATS. A total of 15 out of the Cougars' games this season have hit the over, and 13 of the Hurricanes' games have gone over. The two teams average 154 points per game, 15.5 more points than this matchup's total. Houston has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall over the past 10 contests. Miami (FL) has gone 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests.

Houston Performance Insights

The Cougars' +658 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 18.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.9 points per game (98th in college basketball) while allowing 56.6 per outing (second in college basketball).

Houston pulls down 35.9 rebounds per game (14th in college basketball) while conceding 27.4 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 8.5 boards per game.

Houston hits 7.6 three-pointers per game (149th in college basketball) while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc (172nd in college basketball). It is making 1.4 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.2 per game while shooting 27.4%.

The Cougars rank 20th in college basketball with 100.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and first in college basketball defensively with 76.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Houston has committed 9.5 turnovers per game (14th in college basketball action), 3.8 fewer than the 13.3 it forces on average (79th in college basketball).

