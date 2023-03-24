A Sweet 16 battle will feature the No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (33-3) and the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (27-7) playing on Friday at T-Mobile Center. The NCAA Tournament contest tips off at 7:15 PM.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Houston vs. Miami matchup.

Houston vs. Miami Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: CBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Houston vs. Miami Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Houston vs. Miami Betting Trends

Houston has won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 17 times.

In the Cougars' 36 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Miami has covered 19 times in 33 matchups with a spread this season.

A total of 15 Hurricanes games this year have hit the over.

Houston Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +360

+360 Oddsmakers rate Houston equally compared to the computer rankings, second-best in the country.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Cougars have experienced the 80th-biggest change this season, improving from +900 at the beginning to +360.

Houston has a 21.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.