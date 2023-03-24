A spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 1 Houston Cougars (33-3) or the No. 5 Miami Hurricanes (27-7) when the teams meet in the Sweet 16. This game tips off at 7:15 PM on Friday.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Houston vs. Miami (FL) matchup.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Houston Moneyline Miami (FL) Moneyline
BetMGM Houston (-6.5) 138.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Houston (-7) 138 -285 +240 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Houston (-6.5) 137.5 -303 +240 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

  • Houston is 19-16-1 ATS this season.
  • So far this season, 16 out of the Cougars' 36 games have gone over the point total.
  • Miami (FL) has put together a 19-14-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • The Hurricanes and their opponents have combined to hit the over 15 out of 33 times this year.

Houston Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +360
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+360), Houston is second-best in college basketball. It is the same according to the computer rankings.
  • In terms of their national championship odds, the Cougars have had the 80th-biggest change this season, improving from +900 at the start to +360.
  • The implied probability of Houston winning the national championship, based on its +360 moneyline odds, is 21.7%.

Miami (FL) Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +4500
  • The Hurricanes were +10000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now improved to +4500, which is the 55th-biggest change in the country.
  • The implied probability of Miami (FL) winning the national championship, based on its +4500 moneyline odds, is 2.2%.

