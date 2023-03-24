Houston vs. Miami (FL): Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
A Sweet 16 battle features the No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (33-3) taking the court against the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (27-7) on Friday at T-Mobile Center. This NCAA Tournament matchup tips at 7:15 PM, with the winner moving on to the Midwest Regional final.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Houston vs. Miami (FL) matchup.
Houston vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Houston vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Houston Moneyline
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Houston (-7.5)
|138.5
|-350
|+280
|DraftKings
|Houston (-7.5)
|139
|-350
|+290
|PointsBet
|Houston (-7.5)
|139.5
|-345
|+300
Houston vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends
- Houston has won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 17 times.
- A total of 16 out of the Cougars' 36 games this season have hit the over.
- Miami (FL) is 19-14-0 ATS this year.
- A total of 15 Hurricanes games this year have gone over the point total.
Houston Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +360
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+360), Houston is second-best in college basketball. It is the same according to the computer rankings.
- The Cougars were +900 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +360, which is the 80th-biggest change in the country.
- Houston's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 21.7%.
Miami (FL) Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4500
- Sportsbooks have moved the Hurricanes' national championship odds up from +10000 at the start of the season to +4500. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 56th-biggest change.
- Miami (FL)'s chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.2%.
