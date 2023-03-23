The No. 2 UCLA Bruins (31-5) and the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs (30-5) will meet on Thursday to compete for a spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. UCLA is favored by 1.5 points in the Sweet 16 matchup, which tips off at 9:45 PM on CBS. The matchup's point total is set at 145.5.

UCLA vs. Gonzaga Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UCLA -1.5 145.5

UCLA vs Gonzaga Betting Records & Stats

The Bruins are 17-16-0 against the spread this season.

UCLA has a record of 26-2, a 92.9% win rate, when it's favored by -125 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Bruins.

Gonzaga is 13-19-0 ATS this year.

This year, the Bulldogs have won five of seven games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Gonzaga has a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

UCLA vs. Gonzaga Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UCLA 9 27.3% 74.1 161.4 60.2 133.3 137.1 Gonzaga 25 78.1% 87.3 161.4 73.1 133.3 155

Additional UCLA vs Gonzaga Insights & Trends

UCLA is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Bruins have gone over the total six times.

Gonzaga has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 10-0 overall over its last 10 contests.

The Bulldogs have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 games.

The Bruins put up just one more point per game (74.1) than the Bulldogs give up (73.1).

UCLA has an 11-4 record against the spread and a 16-1 record overall when putting up more than 73.1 points.

The Bulldogs' 87.3 points per game are 27.1 more points than the 60.2 the Bruins allow.

When it scores more than 60.2 points, Gonzaga is 12-15 against the spread and 26-5 overall.

UCLA vs. Gonzaga Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UCLA 17-16-0 17-13 17-16-0 Gonzaga 13-19-0 0-2 18-14-0

UCLA vs. Gonzaga Home/Away Splits

UCLA Gonzaga 17-0 Home Record 14-1 9-2 Away Record 7-2 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 2-7-0 77.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 92.9 69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 84.8 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

