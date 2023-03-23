How to Watch the Thunder vs. Clippers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 23
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder (36-36) go up against the Los Angeles Clippers (38-35) at Crypto.com Arena on March 23, 2023.
Thunder vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBA TV, BSSC, BSOK
Thunder Stats Insights
- The Thunder's 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Clippers have allowed to their opponents.
- This season, Oklahoma City has a 24-12 record in games the team collectively shoots over 47.1% from the field.
- The Thunder are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 17th.
- The Thunder's 117.6 points per game are 5.2 more points than the 112.4 the Clippers give up.
- Oklahoma City has put together a 28-18 record in games it scores more than 112.4 points.
Thunder Home & Away Comparison
- The Thunder average 121.1 points per game at home, 7.1 more than away (114.0). On defense they give up 115.4 per game, 1.5 fewer points than on the road (116.9).
- At home, Oklahoma City concedes 115.4 points per game. On the road, it gives up 116.9.
- The Thunder collect 2.0 more assists per game at home (25.5) than on the road (23.5).
Thunder Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kenrich Williams
|Out For Season
|Wrist
