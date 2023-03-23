The Los Angeles Clippers (38-35) square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (36-36) as 4.5-point favorites on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSC, and BSOK. The matchup has a point total of 231.5.

Thunder vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

TV: NBA TV, BSSC, and BSOK

Favorite Spread Over/Under Clippers -4.5 231.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

Oklahoma City has combined with its opponent to score more than 231.5 points in 40 of 72 games this season.

Oklahoma City's games this year have had a 233.8-point total on average, 2.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Oklahoma City has a 45-26-0 record against the spread this season.

The Thunder have won in 22, or 45.8%, of the 48 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Oklahoma City has a record of 12-15, a 44.4% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +155 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Oklahoma City has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Thunder vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Clippers vs Thunder Total Facts Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Clippers 21 28.8% 112.7 230.3 112.4 228.6 224.2 Thunder 40 55.6% 117.6 230.3 116.2 228.6 230.4

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

Oklahoma City has a 7-2 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests.

The Thunder have gone over the total in five of their past 10 games.

Oklahoma City's winning percentage against the spread at home is .595 (22-14-0). Away, it is .657 (23-12-0).

The Thunder put up an average of 117.6 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 112.4 the Clippers allow.

Oklahoma City is 33-12 against the spread and 28-18 overall when it scores more than 112.4 points.

Thunder vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Clippers and Thunder Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Clippers 36-37 15-16 32-41 Thunder 45-26 24-10 41-31

Thunder vs. Clippers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Clippers Thunder 112.7 Points Scored (PG) 117.6 22 NBA Rank (PPG) 4 17-7 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-12 20-4 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 28-18 112.4 Points Allowed (PG) 116.2 9 NBA Rank (PAPG) 19 31-21 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 23-6 32-20 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 20-9

