Josh Giddey's Oklahoma City Thunder face the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last time out, a 101-100 win over the Clippers, Giddey tallied 13 points, six rebounds and six assists.

With prop bets available for Giddey, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Josh Giddey Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 16.1 16 Rebounds 7.5 7.8 8.3 Assists 5.5 6.1 7.6 PRA 28.5 30 31.9 PR 22.5 23.9 24.3 3PM 0.5 0.9 1.1



Josh Giddey Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, Josh Giddey has made 6.9 shots per game, which adds up to 14.9% of his team's total makes.

Giddey is averaging 2.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 7.9% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Giddey's Thunder average 104.9 possessions per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams, while the Clippers are one of the league's slowest with 100.9 possessions per contest.

Conceding 112.4 points per game, the Clippers are the ninth-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Clippers are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 43.2 rebounds per game.

The Clippers are the 10th-ranked team in the league, giving up 24.7 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Clippers are 13th in the NBA, conceding 12.2 makes per contest.

Josh Giddey vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/21/2023 31 13 6 6 0 0 0

