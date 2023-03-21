The Los Angeles Clippers (38-34) take the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder (35-36) on March 21, 2023.

Thunder vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

TV: BSOK, BSSC

Thunder Stats Insights

The Thunder are shooting 46.8% from the field, 0.4% lower than the 47.2% the Clippers' opponents have shot this season.

Oklahoma City is 24-12 when it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.

The Thunder are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 17th.

The Thunder put up 5.3 more points per game (117.9) than the Clippers allow (112.6).

When it scores more than 112.6 points, Oklahoma City is 28-18.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

The Thunder average more points per game at home (121.1) than away (114.4), and also give up fewer points at home (115.4) than on the road (117.4).

Oklahoma City is giving up fewer points at home (115.4 per game) than away (117.4).

This season the Thunder are averaging more assists at home (25.5 per game) than away (23.6).

Thunder Injuries