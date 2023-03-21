Thunder vs. Clippers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Clippers (38-34) face the Oklahoma City Thunder (35-36) as 7.5-point favorites on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on BSOK and BSSC. The matchup has an over/under of 237.5.
Thunder vs. Clippers Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: BSOK and BSSC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Clippers
|-7.5
|237.5
Thunder Betting Records & Stats
- Oklahoma City has combined with its opponent to score more than 237.5 points in 31 of 71 games this season.
- The average over/under for Oklahoma City's outings this season is 234.2, 3.3 fewer points than this game's total.
- Oklahoma City is 44-26-0 against the spread this season.
- The Thunder have been underdogs in 47 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (44.7%) in those contests.
- This season, Oklahoma City has won five of its 13 games, or 38.5%, when it is the underdog by at least +220 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Oklahoma City has a 31.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Thunder vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 237.5
|% of Games Over 237.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Clippers
|14
|19.4%
|112.8
|230.7
|112.6
|229
|224.1
|Thunder
|31
|43.7%
|117.9
|230.7
|116.4
|229
|230.3
Additional Thunder Insights & Trends
- Oklahoma City has gone 7-3 in its last 10 games, with a 6-3 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Thunder have gone over the total six times.
- Oklahoma City has performed better against the spread on the road (22-12-0) than at home (22-14-0) this season.
- The Thunder put up 5.3 more points per game (117.9) than the Clippers allow their opponents to score (112.6).
- When it scores more than 112.6 points, Oklahoma City is 33-12 against the spread and 28-18 overall.
Thunder vs. Clippers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Clippers
|36-36
|6-7
|32-40
|Thunder
|44-26
|10-3
|41-30
Thunder vs. Clippers Point Insights
|Clippers
|Thunder
|112.8
|117.9
|22
|3
|17-7
|33-12
|20-4
|28-18
|112.6
|116.4
|10
|20
|31-20
|22-6
|32-19
|19-9
