On Tuesday, March 21, 2023, the Los Angeles Clippers (38-34) take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (35-36) at 10:30 PM ET on BSOK and BSSC.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Clippers vs. Thunder matchup.

Thunder vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSSC

BSOK and BSSC Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Thunder vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Thunder vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers average 112.8 points per game (22nd in the league) while allowing 112.6 per contest (10th in the NBA). They have a +19 scoring differential overall.

The Thunder outscore opponents by 1.5 points per game (posting 117.9 points per game, third in league, and giving up 116.4 per outing, 20th in NBA) and have a +105 scoring differential.

These teams score a combined 230.7 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams combine to score 229 points per game, eight fewer points than this matchup's total.

Los Angeles has covered 36 times in 72 games with a spread this season.

Oklahoma City is 43-26-2 ATS this season.

Thunder and Clippers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Thunder +100000 +50000 +340 Clippers +1300 +600 -2500

Looking to place a futures bet on the Thunder? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.