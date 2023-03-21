Thunder vs. Clippers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 21
On Tuesday, March 21, 2023, the Los Angeles Clippers (38-34) take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (35-36) at 10:30 PM ET on BSOK and BSSC.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Clippers vs. Thunder matchup.
Thunder vs. Clippers Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSSC
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Thunder vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Clippers Moneyline
|Thunder Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Clippers (-7)
|237
|-265
|+225
|BetMGM
|Clippers (-7.5)
|237.5
|-275
|+220
|PointsBet
|Clippers (-7)
|237.5
|-250
|+210
|Tipico
|Clippers (-6.5)
|237.5
|-280
|+235
Thunder vs. Clippers Betting Trends
- The Clippers average 112.8 points per game (22nd in the league) while allowing 112.6 per contest (10th in the NBA). They have a +19 scoring differential overall.
- The Thunder outscore opponents by 1.5 points per game (posting 117.9 points per game, third in league, and giving up 116.4 per outing, 20th in NBA) and have a +105 scoring differential.
- These teams score a combined 230.7 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these teams combine to score 229 points per game, eight fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Los Angeles has covered 36 times in 72 games with a spread this season.
- Oklahoma City is 43-26-2 ATS this season.
Thunder and Clippers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Thunder
|+100000
|+50000
|+340
|Clippers
|+1300
|+600
|-2500
