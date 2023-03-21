The Oklahoma City Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander included, match up versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 124-120 win versus the Suns, Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 40 points and four assists.

With prop bets available for Gilgeous-Alexander, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 31.5 31.4 34.6 Rebounds 5.5 4.8 5.4 Assists 5.5 5.5 4.8 PRA 41.5 41.7 44.8 PR 36.5 36.2 40 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.5



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights vs. the Clippers

Gilgeous-Alexander has taken 20.4 shots per game this season and made 10.4 per game, which account for 18.6% and 20.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 0.9 threes per game, or 6.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Gilgeous-Alexander's opponents, the Clippers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 100.9 possessions per game, while his Thunder average 104.9 per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Clippers are 10th in the NBA, allowing 112.6 points per game.

The Clippers are the 14th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 43.2 rebounds per contest.

The Clippers give up 24.8 assists per game, 10th-ranked in the league.

Conceding 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Clippers are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/27/2022 34 24 5 6 2 0 3 10/25/2022 37 33 5 8 2 3 3

