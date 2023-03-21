Moussa Cisse and Tylor Perry are two players to watch when the Oklahoma State Cowboys (20-15) and the North Texas Mean Green (28-7) meet at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Tuesday. Tip-off is slated for 7:00 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN.

How to Watch North Texas vs. Oklahoma State

Game Day: Tuesday, March 21

Tuesday, March 21 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Gallagher-Iba Arena

Gallagher-Iba Arena Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN

North Texas' Last Game

In its previous game, North Texas defeated Sam Houston on Sunday, 75-55. Its top scorer was Perry with 23 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tylor Perry 23 7 6 1 0 6 Rubin Jones 17 5 2 0 0 5 Kai Huntsberry 11 3 4 1 0 1

North Texas Players to Watch

Perry is the Mean Green's top scorer (17.1 points per game) and assist man (1.8), and posts 3.4 rebounds.

Abou Ousmane is the Mean Green's top rebounder (6.0 per game), and he averages 11.1 points and 1.1 assists.

Kai Huntsberry is averaging a team-leading 3.1 assists per contest. And he is producing 12.1 points and 2.9 rebounds, making 39.9% of his shots from the field and 31.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.

Aaron Scott is putting up 6.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, making 59.4% of his shots from the floor.

Rubin Jones is averaging 6.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, making 38.5% of his shots from the field.

North Texas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)