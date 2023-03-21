The Oklahoma City Thunder, Jaylin Williams included, match up versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET.

Williams, in his previous game (March 19 win against the Suns) put up 10 points and six rebounds.

In this article, we break down Williams' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jaylin Williams Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 5.9 6.6 Rebounds 5.5 4.8 5.6 Assists -- 1.4 1.3 PRA -- 12.1 13.5 PR 11.5 10.7 12.2 3PM 0.5 0.9 1.1



Jaylin Williams Insights vs. the Clippers

Williams is responsible for taking 2.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 4.7 per game.

He's attempted 2.1 threes per game, or 3.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Williams' opponents, the Clippers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 100.9 possessions per game, while his Thunder average 104.9 per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams.

On defense, the Clippers have given up 112.6 points per game, which is 10th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Clippers are 14th in the NBA, giving up 43.2 rebounds per contest.

Conceding 24.8 assists per contest, the Clippers are the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Clippers are ranked 13th in the NBA, giving up 12.2 makes per contest.

