The Los Angeles Clippers (38-34) hit the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder (35-36) as 7-point favorites on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on BSOK and BSSC.

Thunder vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSSC

BSOK and BSSC Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Thunder with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Thunder vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Clippers 116 - Thunder 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 7)

Thunder (+ 7) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



The Thunder have put together a 44-26-1 ATS record this season as opposed to the 36-36-0 mark from the Clippers.

When the spread is set as 7 or more this season, Los Angeles (6-7) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (46.2%) than Oklahoma City (10-3-1) does as the underdog (71.4%).

Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 44.4% of the time this season (32 out of 72), less often than Oklahoma City's games have (39 out of 71).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Clippers are 31-15, while the Thunder are 21-26 as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Thunder Performance Insights

Oklahoma City is the third-best squad in the NBA in points scored (117.9 per game) and 20th in points conceded (116.4).

The Thunder are 19th in the NBA in assists (24.6 per game) in 2022-23.

Beyond the arc, the Thunder are 13th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.3). They are 15th in 3-point percentage at 36.1%.

In 2022-23, Oklahoma City has attempted 36.7% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 63.3% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 28.3% of Oklahoma City's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 71.7% have been 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.