Texas vs. Louisville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Monday's contest features the Texas Longhorns (26-9) and the Louisville Cardinals (24-11) clashing at Moody Center (on March 20) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-62 win for Texas.
The Longhorns are coming off of a 79-40 victory over East Carolina in their last outing on Saturday.
Texas vs. Louisville Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Texas vs. Louisville Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas 71, Louisville 62
Texas Schedule Analysis
- On January 25, the Longhorns claimed their signature win of the season, a 78-58 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners, who rank No. 16 in the AP's Top 25.
- The Longhorns have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (nine).
- Texas has seven wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 18th-most in Division 1.
Texas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-58 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on January 25
- 68-53 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on January 15
- 67-45 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on February 25
- 68-55 on the road over Baylor (No. 34) on January 22
- 62-48 over USC (No. 36) on December 18
Louisville Schedule Analysis
- The Cardinals defeated the No. 10-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 64-38, on March 4, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Cardinals are 7-10 (.412%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins, but also tied for the 24th-most losses.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Louisville is 9-1 (.900%) -- tied for the second-most wins.
- Based on the RPI, the Longhorns have four wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 121st-most in the country.
Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-38 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 4
- 71-63 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 20
- 62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 5
- 82-75 on the road over Florida State (No. 29) on January 15
- 83-81 over Drake (No. 45) on March 18
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Texas Performance Insights
- The Longhorns outscore opponents by 16.5 points per game (scoring 73.5 points per game to rank 44th in college basketball while allowing 57 per outing to rank 27th in college basketball) and have a +577 scoring differential overall.
- In conference games, Texas scores fewer points per contest (72.3) than its season average (73.5).
- The Longhorns are posting 78.7 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 6.8 more points than they're averaging on the road (71.9).
- Texas allows 53 points per game in home games this year, compared to 63.9 in away games.
- The Longhorns' offense has been much less productive over their last 10 games, racking up 66 points a contest compared to the 73.5 they've averaged this season.
Louisville Performance Insights
- The Cardinals put up 73.1 points per game (49th in college basketball) while giving up 63.7 per contest (161st in college basketball). They have a +326 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 9.4 points per game.
- In ACC action, Louisville has averaged 3.2 fewer points (69.9) than overall (73.1) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Cardinals average 77.2 points per game. On the road, they score 71.1.
- At home, Louisville concedes 62.4 points per game. Away, it gives up 64.9.
- The Cardinals are scoring 70.6 points per game over their last 10 games, which is 2.5 fewer points than their average for the season (73.1).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.