SFA vs. Arkansas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 20
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Monday's game at Bud Walton Arena has the Arkansas Razorbacks (22-12) squaring off against the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (27-6) at 8:00 PM (on March 20). Our computer prediction projects a 72-66 win for Arkansas, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Ladyjacks' last contest on Thursday ended in an 89-79 victory over Texas State.
SFA vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
SFA vs. Arkansas Score Prediction
- Prediction: Arkansas 72, SFA 66
SFA Schedule Analysis
- When the Ladyjacks defeated the Boston College Eagles, the No. 99 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 67-53 on November 26, it was their best victory of the year so far.
- Based on the RPI, the Razorbacks have nine wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in the country.
- SFA has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (14).
SFA 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-53 over Boston College (No. 99) on November 26
- 79-64 on the road over Cal Baptist (No. 123) on January 12
- 75-60 at home over Arizona State (No. 140) on December 11
- 89-79 at home over Texas State (No. 148) on March 16
- 79-66 at home over Grand Canyon (No. 149) on February 11
SFA Performance Insights
- The Ladyjacks put up 76.5 points per game (23rd in college basketball) while giving up 60.8 per outing (82nd in college basketball). They have a +518 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 15.7 points per game.
- SFA has averaged 0.8 fewer points in WAC play (75.7) than overall (76.5).
- The Ladyjacks are putting up more points at home (79.6 per game) than away (74.4).
- At home SFA is giving up 60.4 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than it is on the road (64.6).
- The Ladyjacks have fared worse offensively in their previous 10 games, compiling 74.5 points per contest, two fewer points their than season average of 76.5.
