Monday's game at Bud Walton Arena has the Arkansas Razorbacks (22-12) squaring off against the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (27-6) at 8:00 PM (on March 20). Our computer prediction projects a 72-66 win for Arkansas, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Ladyjacks' last contest on Thursday ended in an 89-79 victory over Texas State.

SFA vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

SFA vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 72, SFA 66

SFA Schedule Analysis

When the Ladyjacks defeated the Boston College Eagles, the No. 99 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 67-53 on November 26, it was their best victory of the year so far.

Based on the RPI, the Razorbacks have nine wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in the country.

SFA has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (14).

SFA 2022-23 Best Wins

67-53 over Boston College (No. 99) on November 26

79-64 on the road over Cal Baptist (No. 123) on January 12

75-60 at home over Arizona State (No. 140) on December 11

89-79 at home over Texas State (No. 148) on March 16

79-66 at home over Grand Canyon (No. 149) on February 11

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

SFA Performance Insights