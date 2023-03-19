The Oklahoma City Thunder (34-36) and the Phoenix Suns (38-32) are slated to meet on Sunday at Paycom Center, with a tip-off time of 3:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Josh Giddey and Devin Booker are two players to watch.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Suns

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Thunder's Last Game

On Thursday, in their last game, the Thunder fell to the Raptors 128-111. With 29 points, Gilgeous-Alexander was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 29 3 3 2 0 1 Jalen Williams 15 7 3 1 0 1 Josh Giddey 13 7 1 1 0 1

Thunder Players to Watch

Gilgeous-Alexander leads his team in both points (31.3) and assists (5.5) per contest, and also posts 4.8 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.7 steals (third in the league) and 1.0 block.

Giddey paces his squad in both rebounds (7.9) and assists (6.1) per contest, and also averages 16.2 points. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jalen Williams posts 13.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, shooting 52.1% from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Luguentz Dort averages 13.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kenrich Williams is posting 8.0 points, 2.0 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Josh Giddey 16.1 8.6 8.0 0.9 0.2 1.1 Jalen Williams 17.9 4.8 4.2 1.6 0.3 1.2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 17.0 2.6 1.9 1.2 0.2 0.5 Luguentz Dort 13.2 4.3 2.2 1.1 0.5 1.9 Jaylin Williams 6.2 5.3 1.3 0.8 0.5 0.9

