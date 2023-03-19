How to Watch the Thunder vs. Suns Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 19
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder (34-36) will attempt to build on a four-game home winning streak when they take on the Phoenix Suns (38-32) on March 19, 2023 at Paycom Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Thunder and Suns, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Thunder vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Bally Sports
Thunder Stats Insights
- The Thunder are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the Suns allow to opponents.
- Oklahoma City has a 24-13 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.
- The Thunder are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Suns rank ninth.
- The Thunder put up 6.4 more points per game (117.8) than the Suns give up (111.4).
- Oklahoma City is 29-18 when scoring more than 111.4 points.
Thunder Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Thunder are averaging 6.6 more points per game (121) than they are in away games (114.4).
- Defensively Oklahoma City has played better at home this season, ceding 115.3 points per game, compared to 117.4 away from home.
- In home games, the Thunder are sinking 0.6 more treys per game (12.6) than away from home (12). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (37%) compared to in away games (35%).
Thunder Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kenrich Williams
|Out For Season
|Wrist
