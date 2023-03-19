The Oklahoma City Thunder (34-36) are only 1.5-point favorites as they attempt to extend a four-game home win streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (38-32) on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs at 3:30 PM ET on BSOK and BSAZ. The point total is set at 234.5 for the matchup.

Thunder vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and BSAZ

Favorite Spread Over/Under Thunder -1.5 234.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

Oklahoma City and its opponents have gone over 234.5 combined points in 33 of 70 games this season.

The average point total in Oklahoma City's outings this year is 234.1, 0.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Thunder have gone 44-26-0 ATS this season.

Oklahoma City has been the favorite in 22 games this season and won 12 (54.5%) of those contests.

Oklahoma City has a record of 9-7, a 56.2% win rate, when it's favored by -130 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Thunder, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

Thunder vs. Suns Over/Under Stats

Thunder vs Suns Total Facts Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Thunder 33 47.1% 117.8 231.1 116.3 227.7 230.3 Suns 20 28.6% 113.3 231.1 111.4 227.7 225.5

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

The Thunder have gone 6-4 over their past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

Six of Thunder's past 10 games have hit the over.

Oklahoma City has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 22 times in 36 games at home, and it has covered 22 times in 34 games on the road.

The 117.8 points per game the Thunder record are 6.4 more points than the Suns give up (111.4).

Oklahoma City has a 35-12 record against the spread and a 29-18 record overall when putting up more than 111.4 points.

Thunder vs. Suns Betting Splits

Thunder and Suns Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Thunder 44-26 12-10 40-30 Suns 37-33 13-13 34-36

Thunder vs. Suns Point Insights

Scoring Insights Thunder Suns 117.8 Points Scored (PG) 113.3 3 NBA Rank (PPG) 20 35-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 21-6 29-18 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 21-6 116.3 Points Allowed (PG) 111.4 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 4 23-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 32-20 20-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 35-17

