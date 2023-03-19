Thunder vs. Suns Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 19
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder (34-36) are only 1.5-point favorites as they try to extend a four-game home winning streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (38-32) on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Paycom Center. The game airs at 3:30 PM ET on BSOK and BSAZ.
Thunder vs. Suns Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSAZ
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Venue: Paycom Center
Thunder vs. Suns Score Prediction
- Prediction: Thunder 116 - Suns 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Suns
- Pick ATS: Thunder (- 1.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (234)
- The Thunder's .614 ATS win percentage (43-26-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Suns' .500 mark (35-32-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Oklahoma City covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 55.6% of the time. That's more often than Phoenix covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (45.8%).
- Oklahoma City and its opponents have gone over the point total 54.3% of the time this season (38 out of 70). That's more often than Phoenix and its opponents have (32 out of 70).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Thunder are 12-10, while the Suns are 9-18 as moneyline underdogs.
Thunder Performance Insights
- Oklahoma City sports a top-five offense this season, ranking third-best in the league with 117.8 points per game. Defensively, it ranks 20th with 116.3 points allowed per contest.
- The Thunder rank 19th in the NBA with 24.7 dimes per game.
- The Thunder rank 12th in the NBA with 12.3 threes per game this season. Meanwhile, they rank 15th with a 36.1% shooting percentage from downtown.
- Of the shots attempted by Oklahoma City in 2022-23, 63.2% of them have been two-pointers (71.6% of the team's made baskets) and 36.8% have been from beyond three-point land (28.4%).
