The No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (29-5) will take to the court against the No. 6 seed TCU Horned Frogs (22-12) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. Gonzaga is a 4.5-point favorite to take a step forward in the bracket, which tips off at 9:40 PM on TBS. The point total is set at 157.5 in the matchup.

TCU vs. Gonzaga Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Gonzaga -4.5 157.5

Horned Frogs Betting Records & Stats

TCU's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 157.5 points in five of 32 outings.

TCU's games this season have had an average of 143.1 points, 14.4 fewer points than this game's point total.

TCU is 14-18-0 ATS this season.

TCU has been an underdog in 11 games this season and has come away with the win four times (36.4%) in those contests.

The Horned Frogs have a record of 5-3 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +165 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies TCU has a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

TCU vs. Gonzaga Over/Under Stats

Games Over 157.5 % of Games Over 157.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Gonzaga 15 48.4% 87.4 162.5 72.8 140.8 155 TCU 5 15.6% 75.1 162.5 68 140.8 142.1

Additional TCU Insights & Trends

TCU is 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 contests.

In the Horned Frogs' past 10 games, they have gone over the total twice.

The Horned Frogs' 75.1 points per game are just 2.3 more points than the 72.8 the Bulldogs allow.

TCU is 13-6 against the spread and 18-3 overall when it scores more than 72.8 points.

Gonzaga vs. TCU Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Gonzaga 13-18-0 12-15 17-14-0 TCU 14-18-0 4-3 15-17-0

TCU vs. Gonzaga Home/Away Splits

Gonzaga TCU 14-1 Home Record 13-4 7-2 Away Record 4-7 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-8-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 92.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.9 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.4 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-7-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

